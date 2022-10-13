Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin trilogy is not delayed, confirms producer Nikhil Dwivedi; Read Details

Shraddha Kapoor is best known for her excellent portrayals of girl-next-door roles. The popular actress became a household name with the massive success of the romantic drama Aashiqui 2. She later established herself as one of the most sought-after stars of Bollywood with some stellar performances and major hits. However, Shraddha Kapoor is finally set to get a complete image makeover with her upcoming project, Naagin . The fantasy film, which is being planned as a trilogy, features Shraddha in the titular role.

Recently, it was rumoured that the Naagin trilogy is delayed due to its massive budget and the recent dry spell in Bollywood. However, producer Nikhil Dwivedi rubbished the reports in his recent chat with Times Of India. The producer confirmed that the reports regarding the project being put on the back burner are fake. In the interview, he also added that the Shraddha Kapoor starrer is very much on cards. With Nikhil Dwivedi’s confirmation, the speculations regarding the future of the Naagin franchise have finally come to an end.

About Naagin trilogy

The Naagin trilogy, which is based on the highly popular folklore stories of female serpents, is touted to be a mega-budget venture. Earlier in an interview with a leading portal, director Vishal Furia revealed that Naagin is going to present the much-loved character in an entirely new light. According to the filmmaker, the project, which is based on producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s vision, attempts to build a completely new world for the famous character. He also stated that the Naagin trilogy will be heavy on VFX.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

The Stree actress, who was last seen in the 2020-released film Baaghi 3, has been on a break from her acting career after the pandemic happened. However, Shraddha is now set to make a grand comeback to films with the upcoming romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie, which is currently in the final stages of its filming, marks the actress’s first onscreen collaboration with the talented actor Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor is also said to be in talks to play the female lead in the highly anticipated Tezaab remake, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

