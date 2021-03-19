Shraddha Kapoor's postcard worthy morning view all the way from the Maldives is perfect to start your day

Making memories and spending every moment of her vacay with her parents is what Shraddha Kapoor is doing in the Maldives. Her recent post gives us a sneak peek of her mind-blowing view of the deep blue sea and the clear skies.

Actress is currently enjoying the views of the deep blue sea in the Maldives with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. The Stree actress is making the most of her tropical getaway currently and also chronicling every bit of it on social media. Recently, Shraddha shared a stunning selfie while enjoying the breeze on the Maldivian beach and left her fans in awe. Now, she has shared the view from her room that will leave you mesmerised.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a glimpse of the blue clear skies and the sea that was the view from her room. The star shared the same and wished her fans 'Good Morning' from the tropical paradise. As soon as Shraddha shared the photo, fans started dropping sweet wishes for her and even wished her back. Not just this, she had also shared a video of dolphins jumping in the sea on her Instagram stories as she was left spellbound by the creatures.

This is Shraddha's second visit to the Maldives in the last few weeks. She had gone to the Maldives a few weeks back to attend Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding with Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha. This time, she is away with her parents in the tropical paradise and archiving every memory on social media for posterity. Prior to the Maldives, Shraddha spent time in Goa with her mom and dad on Shivangi Kolhapure's birthday. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with .

