Shraddha Kapoor's prized possessions have a sweet connection with her mom & maasi and it will leave you in awe

Shraddha Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood whose fashion sense inspires young fans. But, it seems that the Stree actress finds her fashion inspiration from her maasi and mom and her most treasured possessions have a connection with them.

If there is one young star who has managed to make a place for herself in people's hearts with her stellar performances as well as her stunning style, it is . The gorgeous Stree actress has been a favourite of many young girls when it comes to drawing fashion inspiration. However, not many are aware, Shraddha herself raids her mom Shivangi and maasi Padmini Kolhapure's closets and well, her prized possessions have a sweet and sentimental connection with their wardrobes.

Yes, the gorgeous Stree actress often sifts through her mom and aunt's closets to don their stunning sarees. In fact, she considers them her heirlooms. A source close to the actress spilled the beans about her prized possessions to us and said that she loves to try on and drape her mom and maasi's sarees whenever she gets the chance. Well, we surely know now, how Shraddha manages to steal the show whenever she steps out in a gorgeous saree.

A source told us, "Whenever she gets a chance, she goes through sarees of her mum and maasi, and tries draping it around her. She's extremely close to both of them and the sentimental value these sarees hold are way more important than fashion choices for her and her heirloom will be these sarees."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha recently announced her next project with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. She will be playing the leading lady in a trilogy backed by the producer where she will be seen as a shape-shifting serpent, Naagin. When Shraddha announced the project, she revealed that she has grown up watching in Nigahen and Nagina and hence, she was excited to do a role on those lines. Besides this, she also has Luv Ranjan's film with .

