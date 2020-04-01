Shraddha Kapoor's reaction to show more power will drive away your midweek blues; Watch video

Shraddha Kapoor making a cute face when asked her to show some power will leave you in splits. Check it out.

It’s been more than a week since India has been under a lockdown to combat Coronavirus and the best part is that a majority of the country’s population has been obliging to the restrictions. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Most of the celebrities are having a gala time with their families and loves ones. Talking about , the actress is making the most of her time in this quarantine period and has been spending quality time with her family and even her pet Shyloh.

Due to the lockdown, fans are missing seeing a glimpse of the actress while shooting in the city. Recently, we came across a cute video of Shraddha where she is showing off her power. The video starts with Shraddha who is donning a white top with 'Pyaar' written on it saying, "Go for it". The person shooting the Baaghi 3 actresses video says, "More Power", to which Shraddha makes a cute angry face showing her power and then starts laughing. The video is too cute to be missed.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor makes use of quarantine time to treat her fans with a throwback photo and it’s beyond adorable)

Meanwhile, despite being on a break, the Street Dancer 3D actress has been constantly updating her fans about her quarantine schedule amid COVID-19 outbreak. The 33-year-old actress has also urged her fans to be eco-friendly and save water in this crucial time.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's video here:

On the work front, Shraddha started off the year 2020 on a great note. The actress made the audience go gaga over her stunning moves in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. She shared the screen space with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. After making the audience go crazy with her sizzling dance moves, Shraddha was seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

