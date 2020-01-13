Shraddha Kapoor's reaction to Varun Dhawan's first look from Mr Lele will leave you in splits; Check it out

As soon as the first look of Mr.Lele was out, Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor gave a hilarious reaction to his look comparing it with Shakti Kapoor.

's Dharma Productions had left the audience excited after making an announcement of and Shashank Khaitan's another project coming up soon. The filmmaker has finally shared the first look of Varun Dhawan starrer titled as Mr.Lele which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will be reuniting Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. For the first look, Varun went shirtless and posed just in his boxers.

As soon as the first look of Mr.Lele was out, Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D co-star gave a hilarious reaction to his look which will leave you in splits. Sharing the look on her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, "Looks like you've stolen my dads kaccha! Love it chirkut." Well, the Baaghi 3 actress has compared Varun's boxers with her father Shakti Kapoor's undies. We wonder what Shakti Kapoor and Varun have to say on this? There were reports of Kiara Advani to portray the female lead in the movie but Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor has now been roped in for the same.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's reaction here:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USPs of the film. Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, and others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

