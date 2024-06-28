Shraddha Kapoor's viral VIDEO breaking walnuts with phone sparks crazy reactions online

Shraddha Kapoor is a rage on social media thanks to her cute antics and love for memes. The actress' meme knowledge is top notch and when topped with her innocence, it makes for a deadly combination. No doubt, she enjoys more than 90 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Shraddha has caught the attention of netizens with a video clip in which she can be seen breaking walnuts with a smartphone.

Shraddha Kapoor's video breaking walnuts with a smartphone gets amusing reactions from netizens

A video of Shraddha Kapoor from an event is going viral in which we can see the Stree actress successfully breaking walnuts with a smartphone. Moreover, she's doing it without the screen getting even a single scratch.

She further says, "Ham sab kitchen mein mammiyon ko bhi help kar sakte hain phone ke saath (We can also help our mothers in kitchen with this phone)," she says further.

As the video continues to get attention, netizens can't help but be amused by it. "Bhai inko koi hamaare Ghar waale akhrot bhejo, unke saamne ye hammers khud ulta toot jaenge (Please give her walnuts of my home, they can break hammers instead)," wrote an Instagram user in the comments section. "Wahh kya phone hai! Wahh kya phone hai!! (Wow, what a phone)," wrote another user.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film which was released in 2023 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Now, she's gearing up for the release of her much-awaited sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree.

Titled Stree 2, the film is 5th part of Maddock supernatural universe and will have Shraddha in the lead alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana among others. Stree 2 is also expected to have special appearances from Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

