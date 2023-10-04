Shraddha Kapoor's witty response to Netizen asking about wedding plans; ‘Pados wali aunty…’

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the extremely talented and amicable actresses in Bollywood. Her works speak volumes of her. Apart from her acting skills, Shraddha enjoys a huge fan following on her social media as well. The actress being quite active in the space often keeps sharing her daily life updates related to her personal and professional life. Her social media posts grab a great deal of attention. Recently, in her latest post, the Aashiqui 2 actress posted pictures where a fan inquired about her wedding plans. The reply by the actress will leave you in splits.

Shraddha Kapoor dropped her latest pictures on social media

Today, on October 4, Shraddha Kapoor shared her super cute pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress looked stunning in a pink short dress with her new hairstyle. She had minimal makeup with light pink lipstick. She captioned the post, “Big head = Big Brain (spouting whale, octopus, and monkey emojis)”

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's hilarious response to a fan asking about her wedding plans

The post shared by Shraddha attracted so many comments from her fans and followers. Nonetheless, a comment that caught our attention was a fan asking the actress about her wedding plans. He commented, “Marrige kab karogi? (When will you get married?)”. In response to this, the actress had a quite witty reply as she quipped, “pados wali Aunty real id se aao (Neighbor aunty, reply from your real id)”. Well, this reply led fans to continue a hilarious conversation in the thread.

In addition to this, another fan commented, “mai chalte chalte gir gaya ji (I fell while walking looking at the picture)(heart eye and laughter emoji) @shraddhakapoor (face with head bandage emoji). Dropping yet witty response, the actress replied, “Chalte chalte Insta mat chalaya karo ji (don’t use Insta while walking)”

Shraddha Kapoor's Workfront

Speaking of Shraddha Kapoor’s workfront, the actress was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan’s film, the film also had Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in supporting roles.

Now, Shraddha will be next seen in Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Notably, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are gearing up to start Stree 2 in July 2023.

