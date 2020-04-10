Shraddha Kapoor strikes the Titanic pose as she enjoys the sunset post her terrace workout; See PHOTO

Today, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a photo wherein she is seen enjoying the sunset post her terrace workout

Ever since the Coronavirus crisis, the citizens of the country have been asked to stay indoors, and just like all of us, , too, has been staying at home. Now, thanks to social media, Bollywood celebs make sure to update their fans with their latest photos and videos and while some are washing utensils, others are cooking up a storm in their kitchen, and for all those wondering as to what is Shraddha Kapoor up to, well, let us tell you that this Baaghi actress has been working out on her terrace.

Today, Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen enjoying the sunset as she faces her back to the camera and in the photo, Shraddha is seen wearing black shorts and white tee and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Terrace workout time.” Well, we totally love the fact that post her workout, Shraddha Kapoor decided to spend some time on the terrace and soak in the positive vibes. Later, Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo of a book titled A Brief History of Tomorrow as she decided to read before hitting the bed, and we quite love the way she is spending time amid quarantine. A few days back, Shraddha Kapoor dug deep in her archive as she shared a throwback photo on Instagram wherein she could be seen wearing a white frock and smiling for the camera, with a birthday cap on her head.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and next, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor striking the Titanic pose post her terrace workout:

