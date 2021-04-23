Shravan Rathod Demise: Akshay Kumar mourns loss of the composer & remembers how he created magic in Dhadkan

Akshay Kumar took to social media to offer deep condolences to the family of music composer, Shravan Rathod after his demise due to COVID 19 complications. The star remembered how Nadeem-Shravan's music created magic in the 90s.

COVID 19 pandemic has been affecting the lives of many in India and recently, music composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan duo fame, passed away on Thursday at the age of after battling with COVID 19l. Hearing about the demise of the prolific music composer of the 90s Bollywood films, was saddened. The superstar took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the music composer from the music director duo Nadeem Shravan and remembered his magical music of the 90s. Akshay even recalled how Shravan gave music for his legendary film, Dhadkan.

Sharing the tweet, Akshay wrote, "Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family." The music composer had composed music with Nadeem Saifi back in the 90s for several films and one of them was Akshay and starrer Dhadkan that became a rage back in the days. Reportedly, Shravan was admitted to the SL Raheja Hospital in Mumbai.

As per a conversation with PTI, Shravan's grieving son said, "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul." As soon the news of Shravan's demise broke, several friends and colleagues from Bollywood mourned his loss. Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal, Pritam and a few others took to social media to offer condolences to his family and remembered the legacy of the composer in their messages.

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. — (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

The music composer had been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID 19. Post his demise, Nadeem Saifi was heartbroken. In a chat, he expressed his grief and said, "I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum." He even shared that he's feeling helpless as he cannot be there physically to say goodbye to his friend. Meanwhile, fans, colleagues from Bollywood and many more have been remembering Shravan and his musical legacy and paying tributes on social media.

