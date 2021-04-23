Shravan Rathod Demise: Late composer’s wife and elder son battling COVID 19 in hospital; Will miss his funeral

Popular composer of 90s Shravan Rathod has passed away. He was on the ventilator and had also tested positive for COVID 19.

In an unfortunate incident, famous music composer of 90s Shravan Kumar Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan duo fame, passed away on Thursday night. He was admitted to Raheja Hospital and was on the ventilator. The renowned composer had tested positive for COVID-19. Lyricist Sameer Anjaan confirmed the news and said that the late composer had multiple organ failure. He also said that his wife and elder son will not be able to see him for the last time and attend his funeral as they are hospitalised on contracting the virus.

Talking to ETimes, Sameer said, “What can be worse than if your near and dearest ones cannot see you for the last time. I am very sad and don’t have words. I used to spend my evening and morning with him.” He further said that Shravan has developed septicemia in his full body as a consequence of COVID-19. This is a very hard time for the family. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social handle to extend their condolences to the bereaving family.

Actor wrote, “Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family."

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were well-known composers of the 1990s. Together they have given many hit tracks for films like Aashiqui, Saajan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Pardes, Raja Hindustani, among others.

