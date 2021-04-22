Shravan Rathod passes away battling COVID 19; Nadeem Saifi mourns the loss: My Shanu is no more

A few days ago, Shravan Rathod had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran music composer was in a critical state and was on a ventilator for the past few days. Doctors at the hospital had kept him under observation in the ICU. After complications in the case, he was admitted to Mahim’s SL Raheja hospital. The composer took his last breath today, after succumbing to Coronavirus. The news of his demise was confirmed by filmmaker Anil Sharma on his Twitter handle.

Nadeem Saifi, who was the composer’s close friend and music partner, also confirmed the news. Speaking to Bombay Times, he mourned the loss of his friend with a heart-wrenching message. “My Shanu is no more,” he said while reminiscing the old times the duo had together. He recalled how close the two have been all their lives. “I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum” he added. He also confirmed that the two had been regularly communicating with each other while the composer was ill.

In his statement, Nadeem Saifi also opened up about how heartbroken he was that he couldn’t see him in person. “I am feeling so helpless that I cannot be there physically for them, to help them and bid farewell to my friend” he stated. The musician’s wife and son Sanjeev Rathod have been admitted to a different medical facility in Andheri.