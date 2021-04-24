Shravan Rathod’s son on musician’s death due to COVID 19: Told him not to venture out but he never listened

Days after Shravan Rathod’s demise, his son Sanjeev revealed that the late music composer was always keen on visiting religious places irrespective of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Legendary music composer Shravan Rathod’s unfortunate demise came as a massive shock to the industry. He had died of COVID 19 complications post his visit to Kumbh Mela. Needless to say, Shravan’s demise had caused an irreparable loss not just to the industry but to his family as well. Recently, Shravan’s elder son Sanjeev got candid about the musician’s death and spoke about how had tried explaining the gravity of COVID 19 to his father but he didn’t pay any heed to it.

During a conversation with the Times of India, Sanjeev stated that Shravan was always fond of visiting religious places and continued visiting them during the pandemic as well. Although he did ask his father not to venture out during the Coronavirus pandemic, Shravan didn’t take his advice seriously. “Every time he visited a religious place, he said that he's going to these places for just 2-3 days as he always gets VIP darshan; he had a couple of friends who had VIP access and they would accompany him and he would also take mom with him. So, we had to make peace with it because at least she was by his side. This time, in the Kumbh Mela, too, she was with him,” Sanjeev was quoted saying.

He also recalled how his father was an active person and was always on his toes when it comes to music. In fact, while Sanjeev often asked his father to undergo a full health check up, he did turn a deaf ear to it as well. Sanjeev said, “I remember arguing with him so many times and explaining the gravity of the situation; he used to wear a cotton mask as he said that otherwise he felt suffocated due to his heart ailment. But frankly, he never listened to me on most things, whether it was about the mask or his outings to religious places or that he should undergo a full check-up; he would just turn around and say that I am neither his father nor a doctor.”

