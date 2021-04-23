  1. Home
Shravan Rathod’s son Sanjeev says his father & mother tested Covid positive after returning from Kumbh Mela

Sanjeev also addressed the reports that the hospital was refusing to give his father’s body to them because of some billing issues. However, Sanjeev denies these rumours.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: April 23, 2021 02:24 pm
Shravan Rathod’s son Sanjeev says his father & mother tested Covid positive after returning from Kumbh Mela
Shravan Rathod, of the Nadeem-Shravan duo, breathed his last on Thursday night due to Covid-19 related complications. His son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the same to PTI stating that his composer-father had passed away at around 10:15 PM. Now, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, Sanjeev informed that his father had complained of breathlessness after returning from Kumbh Mela a while back. Shravan Rathod was accompanied there by his wife, and they had both tested Covid positive after their return.

Sanjeev adds that he had never imagined that his family would have to go through such difficult times. His father passed away, and both he and his mother tested positive for Coronavirus. “My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father,” said Sanjeev. His mother Vimladevi and he are admitted in Mumbai’s SevenHills hospital. Sanjeev informs that she is inconsolable, but they are both recovering.

In the same interview, he also addressed the reports that the hospital was refusing to give his father’s body to them because of some billing issues. However, Sanjeev denies these rumours. He informs that the hospital has been very cooperative. “They did everything they could to help my father,” he states. 

Meanwhile, many celebrities paid their respects to the late composer. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, AR Rahman, Madhuri Dixit, Salim Merchant and Vishal Dadlani among many others offered their condolences on Twitter.

Also Read | Shravan Rathod Demise: Akshay Kumar mourns loss of the composer & remembers how he created magic in Dhadkan

