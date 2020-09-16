SHRC to announce order on Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital morgue post Sushant Singh Rajput's death

As per the latest reports, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission is all set to announce the order on Rhea's Chakraborty's visit to see Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains at the Cooper Hospital today. Earlier, they had asked for a detailed report from the hospital staff over it.

In the latest development as reported by a news channel, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission is likely to announce the order today over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital mortuary post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Post Sushant's death on June 14, Rhea had visited the Cooper Hospital mortuary with her brother Showik Chakraborty and other family members to see his mortal remains. Her visit to the hospital came under the scanner as apparently Sushant's family were not present there at that time.

The State Human Rights Commission had taken note of it and called the Cooper Hospital staff over it. They had asked for an explanation regarding Rhea's visit to the mortuary to see Sushant's remains. As per Times Now's report, the SHRC is likely to announce the order on the same today. They questioned Rhea's access to the mortuary in their notice to Cooper Hospital. Reportedly, they had even questioned Mumbai Police over Rhea's visit to the morgue along with Cooper Hospital staff.

As per Times Now, the SHRC is likely to announce their order over the issue today. Reportedly, the SHRC order may hold either the Mumbai Police or the Cooper Hospital staff members responsible for letting Rhea and others visit the morgue where Sushant's remains were kept. Meanwhile, as per reports, the CBI team also is conducting their case investigation of Sushant's death and the Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the money launder allegations by KK Singh in his FIR. The Narcotics Control Bureau has already arrested Rhea, Showik and others in their alleged connection with the drug syndicate, based on the chats uncovered by the ED. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Credits :Times Now

