SHRC to announce order on Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital morgue post Sushant Singh Rajput's death
In the latest development as reported by a news channel, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission is likely to announce the order today over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital mortuary post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Post Sushant's death on June 14, Rhea had visited the Cooper Hospital mortuary with her brother Showik Chakraborty and other family members to see his mortal remains. Her visit to the hospital came under the scanner as apparently Sushant's family were not present there at that time.
The State Human Rights Commission had taken note of it and called the Cooper Hospital staff over it. They had asked for an explanation regarding Rhea's visit to the mortuary to see Sushant's remains. As per Times Now's report, the SHRC is likely to announce the order on the same today. They questioned Rhea's access to the mortuary in their notice to Cooper Hospital. Reportedly, they had even questioned Mumbai Police over Rhea's visit to the morgue along with Cooper Hospital staff.
As per Times Now, the SHRC is likely to announce their order over the issue today. Reportedly, the SHRC order may hold either the Mumbai Police or the Cooper Hospital staff members responsible for letting Rhea and others visit the morgue where Sushant's remains were kept. Meanwhile, as per reports, the CBI team also is conducting their case investigation of Sushant's death and the Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the money launder allegations by KK Singh in his FIR. The Narcotics Control Bureau has already arrested Rhea, Showik and others in their alleged connection with the drug syndicate, based on the chats uncovered by the ED. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all to give his death dignity. While his family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. India loves mob justice, so all sided with the family and declared Rhea a witch. Never mind that there is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban. India is the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being steered by BJP.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
here we go again... this is getting boring
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Rhea hid SSR's habits from all to give his death dignity. While his family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. His family is turning it into a lynch fest for Rhea.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely India!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Welcome PAID PR No wonder such influential people are involved, so lot amount being drained on such agencies.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Good, access to a body under police custody is tampering with evidence and in violation of hospital policy. If his father could respect that, there is no reason for Rhea to go in violation of it. It is highly criminal. PV post this. There btown pr supporters clearly has no idea what law is, not surprising given their strong educations.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
editing my typo, their.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Every single person which includes the owners of the Cooper hospital be thoroughly investigated and arrested if found guilty. No one is going to speak out unless fear techniques are used by investigators.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
This is really inhuman. He was more close to Rhea and family. They are not allowed to see his remains? What would anyone do with dead person anyway?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Can't visit body under police investigation, it is tampering with evidence and violated morgue rules. What is inhuman is that she violated the dead's rights, not only SSR's but every body present in that morgue by going to a sacred place where she had no right.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Guilty feet have got no rhythym, sang G M. Maybe she thought it best to out on a show of concerned significant other for the public record. Maybe she wanted to check to see how visible were bruise or other marks.