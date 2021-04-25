  1. Home
Shreya Dhanwanthary questions the power behind IPL 2021 in national crisis: There is a lot of powerful silence

Shreya Dhanwanthary has put a strong question out in her tweet as she magnifies the existence of IPL 2021 during a national crisis that is COVID -19.
Scam fame Shreya Dhanwanthary has been known to speak her mind on public platforms despite being a rise film star. Many people on Twitter have put a question mark on the existence of IPL 2021 considering that the country is going through one of the worst times in history post-independence. COVID cases are at an alarming rate in India and the country has become the hotspot for maximum corona cases in the world. The second wave has caused unmountable damage and is getting worse with the lack of healthcare facilities including hospital beds and oxygen. 

Shreya recently made a tweet where she questioned the powers that are making sure that the biggest marking, advertising, and cricketing event in India called IPL does not go for a toss in 2021. Shreya mentioned in her tweet, “The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almooost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical political man-made crisis. Her tweet questions the machinery that is focused on the advertiser’s interest and therefore IPL is running amid the COVID surge.

Take a look at the tweet:

Shreya had a wonderful 2020 despite being in lockdown because her show Scam:1992 became a blockbuster on the digital platforms and multiple accolades came her way for the performance. Though Scam came long after her wonderful performance in The Family Man, Ladies Room, and a film co-starring Emraan Hashmi called Why Cheat India that got released in 2019.

