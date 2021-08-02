Shreya Ghoshal’s touching note for baby Devyaan is melting the internet: This heart is now only yours

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has been nothing short of a blessing to the nation. The talented artist kickstarted her singing career in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 drama, Devdas, and the rest is history. Ghoshal became a singing sensation overnight, and has since then mesmerized our hearts a million times. Times have been really wonderful for Shreya, as she, and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their baby boy, Devyaan, in May this year.

On Monday, the new mommy took to her Instagram space to share an adorable picture of her, with baby Devyaan. In the picture, Shreya can be seen holding baby Devyaan in her arms, as both mommy and son look lovingly at each other. The singer’s face was basking and glowing in the joy of new motherhood. This sweet snapshot was enough to melt netizens’ hearts. But what made it even more heartwarming and fuzzy were Shreya’s words that accompanied the post.

Shreya’s caption read, “You are always in my arms but I still can’t get enough of you. This heart is now only yours, now and forever. How you simply came in my life and redefined the meaning of love for me. My little baby #Devyaan Momma loves you.”

Have a look at Shreya’s Instagram post:

As soon as Shreya shared the post, fans and netizens flooded the comments with love for both mother and son. “Cute baby with cutest maa,” wrote one user. Many others left heart emojis. Actress Dia Mirza, singer and composer Salim Merchant, and, playback singers Neeti Mohan and Harshdeep Kaur, also left sweet comments under Shreya’s post.

On the work front, Shreya’s latest song, Zaalima Coca-Cola featuring Nora Fatehi, is breaking the internet.

