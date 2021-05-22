Shreya Ghoshal becomes a proud mommy of a ‘precious’ baby boy today: It is an emotion never felt before

Shreya Ghoshal pens a sweet note to announce the arrival of her baby boy and has been flooded with best wishes from fans and friends.

Shreya Ghoshal has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the renowned Bollywood singer has embraced motherhood for the first time. Yes! You read it right. Shreya has welcomed her first child today and has become a proud mommy of a baby boy. The new mommy shared the big news on social media and called this little bundle of joy precious. Shreya even posted a note on Instagram to announce the arrival of their little prince.

In the note, Shreya expressed her excitement about this new addition in her life and stated that it is a never felt before emotion that she had experienced. Furthermore, the new mommy also expressed her gratitude towards fans for their countless blessings. “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” Shreya wrote.

Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal’s post for the arrival of her baby boy:

As soon as Shreya shared the big news, the new parents were inundated with best wishes from fans and friends. Singer Neetu Mohan took to the comment section and wrote, “Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news . Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi.” Among the other people congratulating the couple were Jonita Gandhi, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shivam Mahadevan, etc.

