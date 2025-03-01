Shreya Ghoshal confirms her X account being hacked for past 17 days; alerts fans against fraud links: ‘Tried...'

Celebrated vocalist Shreya Ghoshal is in the spotlight after disclosing that unauthorized access was gained to her X account. That’s right! She shared that the breach occurred on February 13 and urged followers to stay cautious by avoiding any suspicious links. She also mentioned making every possible effort to get in touch with the X support team.

Shreya Ghoshal recently turned to Instagram to update her followers about a security breach on her X (formerly Twitter) account, which has been compromised for over two weeks. She shared, “My Twitter/X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses.”

Unable to access her account, she expressed frustration over not even being able to deactivate it. She also wrote, “Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links.”

Assuring fans of a future update, the singer mentioned that she would personally share a video once the account is recovered and secure. Such incidents are not uncommon, as many celebrities have faced similar security breaches on their social media accounts.

Shreya Ghoshal’s fans are eagerly awaiting the recovery of her X account, flooding social media with messages of support and concern. One fan expressed, "Hope we get you back there soon. Your Twitter family misses you so much! So many emotions are attached to that space." Another added, "I hope everything around you is safe."

A concerned fan pointed out unusual activity, saying, "Even last night, we saw a tweet! They post something and delete it within minutes. Anyone who replies gets blocked from your account." Others urged her to hold onto the account, with one writing, "Please don’t delete it, @shreyaghoshal. We have so many cherished memories attached to it."

Some even suggested direct action, with a comment reading, "You should approach the Twitter India CEO for this." Clearly, her absence is deeply felt, and fans are hoping for a quick resolution to bring her back to the platform soon.

Rising to prominence with her soulful debut in Devdas (2002), Shreya has remained a dominant force in the music industry for over two decades, delivering numerous hit songs. Currently, she is a judge on Indian Idol 15 and continues to captivate audiences with her latest musical projects.