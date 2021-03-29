Shreya Ghoshal flaunts growing baby bump in maternity photoshoot, calls it her 'most beautiful phase'.

In a simple photoshoot done by her husband Shiladitya, Shreya Ghoshal looked gorgeous as she posed for photos flaunting her growing baby bump.

Weeks after revealing that she was expecting her first child, Shreya Ghoshal took to social media to share a series of new pictures. In a simple photoshoot done by her husband Shiladitya, the singer looked gorgeous as she posed for photos flaunting her growing baby bump. Shreya looked stunning with her maternity glow in full display.

For the photoshoot, the singer wore a plain grey dress and accessorised it with a gold necklace. Calling it the 'most beautful phase', Shreya held her baby bump as she smiled for the camera. She captioned the photos, "Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God. (camer emoji) @shiladitya."

Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal's latest post:

Just three weeks ago, the beloved singer across India revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. Sharing a photo from the confines of her home, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

The post was flooded with wishes from the music and film industry as Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I'm so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!" Musicians such as Jonita Gandhi, Raghav Sachar and Papon among others dropped in their wishes as well in the comments section.

