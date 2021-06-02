Shreya Ghoshal introduces her son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya as she shares his first glimpse in an adorable post

Shreya Ghoshal, who had embraced motherhood for the first time lately, has shared the first pic of her son Devyaan on social media.

It hasn’t been long when Shreya Ghoshal made the headlines after she had announced the arrival of her first child. The renowned singer had taken to social media to share the big news and revealed that she has become a proud mother of a baby boy. While congratulations have been in order for her and her husband Shiladitya ever since, the new mommy has once again taken the social media by a storm as shared the first glimpse of her little munchkin.

Shreya took to Instagram to share a beautiful family picture wherein she and Shiladitya were seen holding their new born son. In the caption, the proud mommy revealed her son’s name as Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya as she introduced her to the world. She wrote, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’. He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream. @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”

Soon, the new parents were inundated with love and best wishes for their little one. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who also embraced motherhood for the first time early this year, took to the comment section and wrote, “God bless you Devyaan. Welcome to this world!! Hunar can’t wait to sing & play with you. Enjoy each & moment new parents!!”

