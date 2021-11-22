Shreya Ghoshal introduces her son Devyaan to the world; Reveals his face for the first time

Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for her melodious voice, is enjoying the best phase of her life these days. The melody queen had embraced motherhood for the first time earlier this year as she welcomed son Devyaan and she is busy spending time with her little munchkin. Interestingly, Shreya, who is quite active on social media, has made sure to hide her son’s face every time she had shared some pictures with her son. However, this time, the new mommy took the social media by a storm as she finally introduced her little prince to the world.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Shreya shared some adorable pictures of Devyaan which will make you scream aww. In the pics, the new mommy was seen holding Devyaan in her arms and the little munchkin was all smiles and excited for the camera. Shreya captioned the post as, “Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently, I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings.”

Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal’s post:

Earlier, Shreya had penned a sweet note announcing the arrival of her baby boy. In the note, Shreya expressed her excitement about this new addition in her life and stated that it is a never felt before emotion that she had experienced. Furthermore, the new mommy also expressed her gratitude towards fans for their countless blessings. “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” Shreya wrote.

