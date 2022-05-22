Shreya Ghoshal’s son Devyaan turns 1; Singer shares adorable PICS & heartfelt note on his birthday

Shreya Ghoshal’s baby boy Devyaan has turned one year old today, May 22nd, 2022. As the little one is celebrating his first birthday today, the playback singer took to her social media space and shared a slew of adorable photos featuring herself with her son and hubby Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya Ghoshal celebrates son Devyaan’s first birthday

Earlier today, Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram space and shared several adorable pictures with her husband Shiladitya and son Devyaan. The family of three exuded happy and positive vibes as they posed together for the photos. Sharing these photos, Shreya captioned the post with a heartfelt note for her son. It read, “Happy 1st birthday to our little boy-Devyaan aka Nirbu (daaknaam) (red heart emoji) You have given birth to us as parents and shown us life is so beautiful and so full of joy and love. (slew of red heart emojis) May you be blessed with the love of the world and grow up as a humble, honest, sensitive, good hearted human being.”

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from netizens, fans, and several noted singers of the country. Singer Shaan took to the comments and wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling Devyaan (red heart emojis).” Sonu Nigam wrote, “My little Shreya is a mother for 1 year now…! Wowwwwwwwww. God bless Devyan..Happy Birthday..Waiting to grab hold of him sometime soon..God bless you all.” Jonita Gandhi also commented on the post, as she wrote, “Picture perfect”.

Shreya Ghoshal shares PICS with Devyaan and her husband

In June last year, Shreya shared the very first glimpse of her newborn son. Shreya took to Instagram to share a beautiful family picture wherein she and Shiladitya were seen holding their newborn son. In the caption, the proud mommy revealed her son’s name as Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya as she introduced her to the world. She wrote, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’. He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream. @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”

