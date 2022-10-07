Shreya Ghoshal to embark on global tour to celebrate 20 yrs in music industry: 'Quite excited'

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal must be on cloud nine today as she has completed 20 years in the film industry. To treat her fans on the occasion, she has decided to embark on a world tour. Recognizing her talent at a very young age, she soon began polishing her skills and is now a recipient of several accolades including four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for her contribution to the music industry. Informing about her schedule in detail, Ghoshal mentioned that she will be traveling to five countries namely, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Netherlands, and the USA. Commencing her tour from today, the singing legend informed that the tour will end on November 19, 2022.

On September 29, she requested her fans to attend her concerts and book tickets for the same. Taking to Twitter, she had written, “Hello fans! This October-November, I’m bringing my live concert to your city in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Amsterdam and the USA. And this time it is all the more special as we are celebrating #20yearsofSG. Cannot wait to see you all!”