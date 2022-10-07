Shreya Ghoshal to embark on global tour to celebrate 20 yrs in music industry: 'Quite excited'
Popular playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal, who has completed 20 years in the Indian film industry today, plans to celebrate her time in a grandeur manner. Check out the details here.
Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal must be on cloud nine today as she has completed 20 years in the film industry. To treat her fans on the occasion, she has decided to embark on a world tour. Recognizing her talent at a very young age, she soon began polishing her skills and is now a recipient of several accolades including four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for her contribution to the music industry.
Informing about her schedule in detail, Ghoshal mentioned that she will be traveling to five countries namely, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Netherlands, and the USA. Commencing her tour from today, the singing legend informed that the tour will end on November 19, 2022.
On September 29, she requested her fans to attend her concerts and book tickets for the same. Taking to Twitter, she had written, “Hello fans! This October-November, I’m bringing my live concert to your city in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Amsterdam and the USA. And this time it is all the more special as we are celebrating #20yearsofSG. Cannot wait to see you all!”
Speaking in detail about her US tour, Shreya Ghoshal, as reported by news agency IANS, said, “This US tour is very special for me as I am completing twenty years in Bollywood, and what a beautiful way to celebrate my journey with my fans. Coincidentally, this is my first tour in the US after the unfortunate pandemic disruption."
The popular singer further said: "I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans. I always had an amazing experience performing for the warm crowd of the US and I am quite excited to perform there after three long years."
For those who wish to know more about how she sings, they must listen to her popular songs like Ghoomar, Deewani Mastani, Teri Ore, Barso Re, Dola Re Dola to name a few.
