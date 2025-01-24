Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath among 13 booked for cheating and breach of trust in Haryana; report
Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath, and 11 others are named in an FIR for alleged fraud by a cooperative society, accused of duping investors with false promises and delaying payments. Details inside!
Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath are currently facing legal trouble, as their names have surfaced in an FIR filed on January 22 at Murthal police station in Haryana. The complaint alleges charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Reports suggest that Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in an FIR filed at the Murthal police station in Haryana's Sonipat district. The complaint, lodged on January 22, accuses 13 individuals under Sections 316(2), 318(2), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These sections pertain to allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and fraudulent property transfer, according to a report by ThePrint.
The controversy revolves around allegations against a cooperative society accused of defrauding investors. According to reports, the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, registered in Indore under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, 2002, has been active in several states, including Haryana, since September 2016.
The society reportedly offered fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) schemes, promising high returns, but allegedly operated through a multi-level marketing model, incentivizing agents to recruit more investors.
The complainant, Sonipat resident Vipul Antil, alleged that over 250 service centers, known as 'suvidha kendras,' were set up across Haryana to collect deposits. The society also reportedly provided services such as mobile ATM vans and ambulance units in some areas while hosting social events at luxury hotels to attract investors under the guise of training programs.
Antil claimed that the society began delaying maturity payments and ceased agent incentives, eventually leaving investors in the lurch when offices shut down and phones went unanswered. He further revealed that he had deposited Rs 33 lakh in an FD, while his brother Amit, who managed one of the centers, collected over Rs 4 crore from family members and others, who are now demanding their funds back.
The FIR, filed at the Murthal police station in Sonipat, names 13 accused, including Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, and charges them with cheating, criminal breach of trust, and property fraud under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
