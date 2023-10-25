Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor reunite for Sangeeth Sivan's untitled horror comedy; deets INSIDE

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor have teamed up after a long time for director Sangeeth Sivan's untitled horror comedy. After the super-hit Golmaal franchise, the famous duo is back together to tickle your funny bones with horror. The upcoming film also features a stellar ensemble cast of Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pande, Dherendra Tiwari, and Abhishek Kumar. The film recently went on floors and began shooting in Faridabad.

Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor reunite for Sangeeth Sivan's untitled horror comedy

In a statement, director Sangeeth Sivan who is best known for films like Kya Kool Hain Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money, and many more, gave insight into the film starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. He said, "The film is a nostalgic trip back to 2007 when young people lived together in a small house and enjoyed each other's company without the distraction of smartphones and social media."

He also added that in earlier generations, people were more engaged with each other in person. Sivan also mentioned that even though every genre is challenging, comedy relies heavily on chemistry and camaraderie between the actors as well as great lines, and horror, on the other hand, requires difficult techniques to create the desired mood. The director further added that combining these two genres is both fun and challenging.

Sangeeth Sivan on working with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor

Describing his working experience reuniting with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, Sivan mentioned in a statement that with Shreyas, he has done the comedy film Apna Sapna Money Money and the horror film Click, and now they are doing both in one film. He said, "There's always an ease level when you've worked with someone before, and you know what they can bring to the table."

Speaking about Tusshar, he said that he has been in touch with Kapoor ever since Kya Kool Hain Hum, and they have a great relationship. The director added that when he first wrote this role, he was sure that Tusshar was the best person for it.

On the other hand, producer Jayesh Patel stated that when he collaborated with renowned director Sangeeth Sivan, his reason for backing this story was very simple. He said, "It had high entertainment value coupled with a meaningful message about the youth of today."

Meanwhile, the story revolves around young individuals who are trying to balance their careers and personal lives until they accidentally summon a ghost.

Speaking about the characters, the producer added that each of the actors brings a "unique and quirky touch to their characters."

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Koffee With Karan 8 to Aspirants Season 2; list INSIDE