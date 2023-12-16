Shreyas Talpade is better now, reveals family member; shares health update 'He looked at us and smiled today'

Shreyas Talpade has had the audience in stitches with his hilarious roles in comedy flicks like Golmaal 3, Golmaal Returns, and many others. The Bollywood community was shocked to hear about his heart attack, but thankfully he pulled through. He even had to undergo angioplasty after the incident.

We have now learned that the actor is in stable condition and has been recovering well from the surgery. In addition, he also smiled at his family members this morning. Read on to get more updates on Shreyas Talpade’s health condition.

Shreyas Talpade’s family member shares a health update on the actor’s condition, says ‘He will himself talk to you in a few days time’

Earlier on December 14, it was reported that the Golmaal actor suffered a heart attack in Mumbai after complaining about discomfort during the shooting of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. Sharing updates on his health condition, a family member of the actor told Bombay Times that Shreyas is now in a stable condition and is recovering well. Furthermore, he also smiled at his family this morning.

“Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days time,” the family member was quoted saying by the news portal.

Work front of Shreyas Talpade

Over the years, Talpade has carved out an identity for himself in the Hindi film industry by appearing in movies including Apna Sapna Money Money, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and many more. Notably, he is also a renowned face in the Marathi entertainment industry.

The actor-producer is working on the biographical historical drama films Emergency and Welcome To The Jungle, headlined by Akshay Kumar, at the moment. Notably, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to leave the theaters echoing with fits of laughter. The movie boasts of a promising star cast with Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt also featuring in it.

