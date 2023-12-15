Shreyas Talpade’s wife issues statement after actor suffers heart attack; says he’s in ‘stable condition’

Yesterday, it was reported that Iqbal actor Shreyas Talpade was hospitalized in Mumbai after experiencing a heart attack. The 47-year-old actor was reportedly shooting yesterday for Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai. Post the shoot, he collapsed and was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. His wife Deepti Talpade has now shared an update about the actor’s health, revealing that he is in stable condition, and will be discharged in a few days.

Shreyas Talpade’s wife Deepti Talpade shares health update after actor undergoes angioplasty

On Friday morning, Shreyas Talpade’s wife issued a statement on Instagram, in which she wrote, “Dear Friends and Media I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.”

She further added, “The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade.” Check out her complete statement below:

As soon as Deepti Talpade shared the update, concerned fans flooded her post with messages for Shreyas' speedy recovery. "Take care...lots of love u both..get well soon!" wrote one Instagram user, while another one commented, "Take care deepti wishing him quick recovery and lots of love to you guys."

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Shreyas Talpade shot for the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle the entire day on Thursday. A source told the portal, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy." His wife then rushed him to the hospital, and Shreyas collapsed on the way.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade is best known for his stellar performances in films such as Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Housefull 2, and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal.

