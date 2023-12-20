Shreyas Talpade’s wife reveals he is back home ‘safe and sound’; recalls heart-wrenching incident in long note

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade known for his epic comic timing got hospitalized last Thursday after expericing a heart attack. The actor was reportedly shooting for his forthcoming film Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai. The actor got immediate medical attention and underwent an angioplasty procedure. In the latest update, his wife Deepti Talpade issued an official statement and informed all the fans and followers that the actor has been discharged and described the heart-wrenching incident.

Shreyas Talpade's wife informs that the actor is discharged

Today, on December 20, a while back, actor Shreyas Talpade’s wife Deepti Talpade took to her Instagram handle and crafted a multi-picture carousel as she revealed that the actor is back home ‘safe and sound.

The post begins with the message which reads, “My life, Shreyas, is back home...safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, GOD Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think Ill ever question his existence henceforth.”

In a series of pictures featuring the celebrity couple, she conveyed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for standing by her side and expressing their concern.

Take a look:

She captioned the post, “Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote in the caption.

In the second post, she wrote, “I wish to take a moment and thank the good samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them. While Shreyas lay inside the car, they didn't know who they were helping....yet they came running. To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being.”

She further continues writing, “That's the spirit of this great city Mumbai. That's what makes Mumbai. We were not left to fend for ourselves. We were taken care of.”

In the following pictures, the doting wife also thanked the hospital faculties, fans, and followers for their prayers and wishes.

