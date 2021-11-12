Shriram Nene’s throwback PIC feat Madhuri Dixit, Arin & Ryan proves that they are a stylish family

Madhuri Dixit’s doctor-husband, Shriram Nene is quite an avid social media user. He has quite an active presence in the virtual world where he engages fans and followers every now and then. Mr. Nene often treats netizens to little sneak-peeks into his life with the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood and their two sons, Arin and Ryan. Keeping up with this trajectory, last night too, Shriram took to his Instagram space and dropped an adorable throwback picture featuring his wife Madhuri and the boys.

Last night, on November 11th, Dr. Shriram Nene took to the photo-blogging site and posted a stunning throwback picture that proves that the Nenes are one stylish family. In the photograph, we see him, along with Madhuri, Arin, and Ryan acing winter fashion like pros. While the Devdas actress can be seen layering it up with a white shirt, black cardigan, and a grey coat, Mr. Nene was seen donning a black faux-leather jacket. Arin and Ryan on the other hand, are seen keeping it casual and stylish in hoodies. All in all, the picture is a stunning family portrait of the four, as they smile in the sun.

Sharing the picture on the gram, Mr. Shriram Nene captioned it, “Always stepping out in style.#ThrowbackThursday #TBT #Style #Jackets #FamilyIsEverything #TravelTherapy”.

In other news, Madhuri recently shared a picture with her elder son Arin and husband Shriram on her Instagram space. Arin, who is pursuing his higher studies in the USA was in India for the holidays. Madhuri’s younger son Ryan too made it to the headlines recently after the actress shared that he had donated his long hair to the Cancer Society. According to Madhuri, it took him 2 years to grow.