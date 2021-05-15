Shriram shares vintage pic with ‘soulmate’ Madhuri Dixit on her birthday: Life has been amazing journey for us

As Madhuri Dixit turned a year older today, Shriram Nene penned a heartwarming note for his soulmate.

It’s ’s 54th birthday today and the actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, was inundated with best wishes from all across the world. From fans to celebs, many people took to social media to shower birthday love on Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl. Amid this, Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene has been winning hearts as he penned a heartwarming post for his ladylove and expressed his love for her as he shared a love filled throwback picture with Madhuri.

The picture dated back to 1999 wherein Shriram looked dapper in a black suit and was all smiles as he posed with the gorgeous Madhuri who looked ravishing in her peach coloured dress. In the caption, Shriram wrote about how his life has been even more beautiful with Madhuri’s presence in it. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene”

Take a look at Shriram Nene’s post for Madhuri Dixit’s birthday:

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had also penned a sweet note for Madhuri on her birthday and wished her health and happiness. Sharing his wish, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit ! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!!"

