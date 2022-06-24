Shriya Saran wraps up Drishyam 2 shoot; Shares BTS photo with Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is one of the most-anticipated films. The film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film with the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, it was a big hit at the box office and left the audience intrigued. The film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. Akshaye Khanna has joined the team of the hit thriller, but details about his character have been kept under wraps. The team has been shooting for the film for quite some time and filming will be wrapped today in Hyderabad.

Now, Shriya Saran has announced the wrap-up of her shooting. The Awarapan actress took to her social media handle and also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her co-stars Ajay and Tabu. Sharing the photos, she captioned it: "Thank you @andreikoscheev for beautiful flowers. Thank you for the best crew ever! @abhishekpathakk you are ammmaaaazzziiingggg director. So happy to have worked with you. @tabutiful you are gorgeous and beautiful inside out. Absolutely love you! @ajaydevgn thank you for being a fantastic actor. Pleasure working with you again. #Drishyam 2, Nandani shoot over for me, and I miss her…." In the photo, Shriya is seen cutting the cake with Ishita Dutta and in the movie, she will essay the role of Nandini Salgaonkar, Vijay Salgaonkar's (Ajay Devgn) wife.

Check out Shriya Saran's post:

To note, Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020. And now, Abhishek Kamat will be helming the project. Drishyam 2 is slated to release on 18 November 2022 in the cinemas. It is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana.

