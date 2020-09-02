Shruti Modi confesses to drugs being a part of the culture around Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi has also been confronted and interrogated by the CBI in connection with the late actor's case. Reportedly, her latest confession to the agency is nothing less shocking.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gained nationwide attention for all the obvious reasons. With the CBI taking over the case in August, numerous revelations have come up in the past few weeks. Apart from that, the possibilities of a drug conspiracy further baffled everyone's thoughts. Not onlt the CBI, but the ED and NCB have also been looking into the case. Meanwhile, numerous people have been questioned by the agencies in connection with the same. Among them is Sushant's ex manager, Shruti Modi.

The CBI has interrogated Modi post which certain shocking revelations have been made on her part. If media reports are to be believed, she has confessed that drugs was a part of the culture around Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also told the CBI about being just a felicitator. So, as per her confession, she was not a part of the narcotics and that it was Rhea Chakraborty and the rest of the staff who had forced her to be a part of the same.

The CBI has reportedly also questioned the former manager about a particular incident that was shared by Sushant's CA Rajat Mewati with the agency. This dates back to March 2020 when the late actor had asked Shruti Modi for his bank statements, especially the expenses that were made on Rhea Chakraborty. However, instead of doing the same, Modi secretly called the actress and asked her to come home immediately post which the matter was settled.

