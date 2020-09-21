Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha to be summoned again tomorrow by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have reportedly been summoned once again by the NCB, states a news report by Republic TV. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

As per the latest news update in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have reportedly been summoned once again by the NCB. As per previous news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha had been summoned by NCB on September 21. But, now a news report by Republic TV states that the duo are once again being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The news report further goes on to add that Jaya Saha's chats with Bollywood actresses "S" and "N" had been accessed.

Not only this another letter 'D' also had cropped up. The news report by Republic TV states that the D stands for Bollywood actress . The news reports further add how the actress could soon issue an official statement about her name being pulled up in the drugs angle that the NCB has been probing in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The news reports also added how Jaya Saha has also reportedly named filmmaker, Madhu Mantena. The news reports strongly suggest that the Narcotics Control Bureau will reportedly summon the filmmaker in the drugs case.

The news reports further go on to add that Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha's name came up in relation to Rhea Chakraborty. The news reports add that Rhea and Jaya allegedly chatted about using CBD oil for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's depression issue. The latest update about the late star's former manager and talent manager state that the duo is summoned again by NCB.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha summoned by NCB on September 21 to join probe)

Credits :republic tv

Share your comment ×