Shruti Modi's lawyer says Sushant Singh Rajput's staff discussed drugs; Claims she informed the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi has also been under CBI's radar since the beginning. Recently, her lawyer has made some shocking revelations.

Numerous people have come under the radar after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans and loved ones of the late actor heaved a sigh of relief after his case was handed over to the CBI last month. The agency has constantly probed the case and as a part of the same, summoned some individuals having connections with the actor. Among them is Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi who was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too.

Shruti has reportedly told the CBI that she has connection with the drug angle and that she used to deliver the ‘parcels’ without knowing whatever was inside them. Now, her lawyer, Ashok Saraogi, has some shocking revelations to make in connection with the same. According to him, Shruti joined the actor in July. Moreover, she did not bother about the drugs as she was informed about them being sophisticated tobacco. Reportedly, Shruti received a message one morning post which she realized that they were discussing drugs named 'AK 47.'

Saraogi further states that she brought the matter up to Sushant who then assured that she won’t be a party to such chats. Shruti’s lawyer also claimed that the late actor’s driver-cum-bodyguard Sohail and cook Ashok were the ones who brought drugs. They reportedly sourced the narcotics from Nagpur and Nashik. Earlier, the former manager of Sushant had reportedly blamed Rhea Chakraborty when being summoned by the CBI. According to her, it was the actress who handled Sushant’s finances.

