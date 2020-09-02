Shruti Modi's lawyer claims top notch supplier 'Khatri' sold drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty

With ED and NCB probing drug angle, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer has now claimed that a top notch supplier with influential contacts supplied the actors with drugs.

The ongoing probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has also led to a new probe being pursued by the Naracotics Control Bureau on the drug supply in the city. The drug angle emerged after Rhea Chakraboty's WhatsApp chats revealed that the actress discussed 'hard drugs, MDMA and weed' on various occasions. With ED and NCB probing this angle, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer has now claimed that a top notch supplier named 'Khatri' supplied the actors with drugs.

According to a Zee News report, Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Sarogi claimed that Khatri, son of an influential builder, is behind the alleged drug conspiracy. Calling him a 'top supplier', he also stated that Khatri has powerful connections not just in Bollywood but within political circles as well. He reportedly attends Bollywood parties and is often seen with celebs.

As per the report, a person has identified Khatri as the man who supplied drugs to Sushant and Rhea.Shruti’s lawyer also claimed that the late actor’s driver-cum-bodyguard Sohail and cook Ashok were the ones who brought drugs. They reportedly sourced the narcotics from Nagpur and Nashik and the police facilitated its supply.

Rhea Chakraborty has time and again stated that she never consumed drugs. In her interview, the actress claimed that Sushant used to consume marijuana often and that she tried to wean him off but he was a "man of his own choices". The NCB, however, registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty.

