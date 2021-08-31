Shubh Mangal Saavdhan clocks 4 years: Here are 5 stereotypes that the film broke

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are a powerhouse of talent and when they unite on-screen, we get some amazing movies like ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. The Ayushmann and Bhumi starrer rom-com that was released in 2017 was based on a topic that no filmmaker had attempted to make. A movie based on erectile dysfunction was beautifully presented to the audience without making it look vulgar and this was the USP of the film.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan clocks 4 years today and this film has broken a lot of stereotypes. Today we list down the 5 stereotypes that this Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer have broken and how!

Making erectile dysfunction a dinner table conversation

Director Prasanna and writer Hitesh Kewalya played it smart when they addressed the issue of erectile dysfunction without actually mentioning the term. We never hear that phrase in the 2-hour long film, except for the writing on a book that read Erectile Dysfunction towards the end. The way that this film addressed such a big issue that generally is not a topic that anyone would be comfortable sharing even with the closest of friends was a big win-win and it might have made erectile dysfunction a lighter issue to talk about with family.

Sex education

Seema Pahwa has done a fab job as Bhumi’s mother in the film. Her performance is still talked about and she made us all laugh with her. There is a particular scene where Seema imparts sex education to her daughter in her own unique way. Well, we think that it is high time that parents should start talking about this to their kids at the right time and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan successfully manages to break another stereotype.

Pre-marital sex

The entire problem of erectile dysfunction that the movie is based on arises only after the couple who are all set to get married try to get physically intimate before marriage. Also, in the end, there comes a scene where both the families encourage Ayushmann and Bhumi’s characters to have sex before marriage to check if the problem is solved or not. This here breaks another stereotype of pre-marital sex which is considered taboo even today.

Sex talks with In-laws

In the movie we see Ayushmann’s character talking about his issue with his on-screen father-in-law that is Bhumi’s father. And he decides to take his son-in-law for a doctor visit. Now how often do we see a son-in-law discussing his men’s problem with the father of the girl he wishes to marry?

Love over anything else

Generally, it is observed that if a girl or boy comes to know about any flaw in his to-be wife or to-be husband they tend to break the marriage. But Bhumi’s character choosing Ayushmann despite knowing about his erectile dysfunction breaks another stereotype that your partner should be perfect. It proves that love comes over anything else.

