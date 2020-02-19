Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 5 reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana starrer same sex love story is a must watch

Ahead of the release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, here are the reasons why every cine buff must be excited to watch this same sex story.

After delivering three back to back hits in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana has certainly proved himself as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The Badhai Ho actor has proved his versatility time and again and the audience has given each role a big thumbs up. And while the fans had been waiting for a yet another breath-taking performance by Ayushmann, the superstar left everyone stunned after he announced his next project as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is set to release this Friday.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie happens to be the second installment of the 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is among the most anticipated movies of the year. Apart from Ayushmann, the movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Pankhuri Awasthy in the lead. In fact, the gripping trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has already created a substantial buzz around this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. And while the movie is set to release on February 21, here are the reasons why Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a much watch for the millennials.

An unusual storyline

Unlike the cliché Bollywood love story, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is coming up with a unique same sex love story. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial revolves around the sensitive issue of same sex affair. To note, although the much talked about Article 377 has been scrapped by the Indian Supreme Court, but the same sex love story is still a taboo in the country. Amid this, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is coming with a crucial message on homosexuality.

Ayushmann Khurrana is playing a never seen before avatar

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has impressed millions of hearts with his experimental streak. The actor never shies away from experimenting with his roles and is often captured essaying different roles. Maintaining the trajectory of trying something new, Ayushmann will be seen playing a never done before avatar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie will feature Ayushmann in the role of a homosexual person who is determined to change the thinking of the people around them.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s ‘oh-so-romantic’ kiss

Ever since the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was unveiled not only did the storyline grabbed the eyeballs, but Ayushmann and Jitendra’s lip lock also hogged the limelight. Yes! The actors, who play the lead pair in the movie, will be seen having several mushy moments along with an oh so perfect kiss.

Ayushmann reunites with his Badhai Ho team

Remember the 2018 release Badhai Ho, starring Ayushmann, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta? The stupendous chemistry between the trio was well received by the audience. And now after two years, the trio has reunited for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While Gajraj and Neena continue to play a couple and will be entertaining the audience with the heartwarming camaraderie, Ayushmann, on the other hand, will be seen playing their son’s partner in the movie.

Foot-tapping numbers to soul-stirring songs, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s music will tug at your heart

Music forms one of the most important elements of a movie. And while Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is already created a lot of buzz in the town, its music is also striking the right chord with the audience’s heart. From foot-tapping numbers to romantic numbers made for every gender, the songs of this Ayushmann starrer are already a chartbuster and is winning hearts.

