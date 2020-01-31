Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Jitendra Kumar OPENS UP on the kissing scene with Ayushmann Khurrana

On creating a rapport with Ayushmann, the actor said that Ayushmann and Jitendra both are music lovers and he figured they would bond over that.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been creating a buzz since the trailer of the movie was out. From Ayushmann's acting to his lip-lock scene with Jitendra Kumar, everyone is just loving the trailer and eagerly waiting to watch the film. Talking about Jitendra, the actor made his debut in Bollywood opposite Shweta Tripathi in Gone Kesh. Talking about signing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jitu said to Mumbai Mirror that he met the director Hitesh Kewalya two months after the offer came along.

He further said, "When I heard the narration, I realised how simply things were explained to the families in the narrative. I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of the film. I discovered later that even Ayushmann had been lobbying to get me on board." On creating a rapport with Ayushmann, the actor said that Ayushmann and Jitendra both are music lovers and he figured they would bond over that. But almost a week in the shoot, Jitu realised that he knew nothing about music. Ayushmann is the biggest music lover he knows. The Bala actor knows everything about a song, right from the lyricist to the singer and the composer. But Ayushmann was impressed when Jitendra introduced him to a Malayalam film called Kumbalangi Nights.

Talking about the kiss, Jitendra said, "I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly."

Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

