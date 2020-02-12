'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Jitendra says 'THIS' about Bappi Lahiri
The new version, which is already out, is a part of the upcoming film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", starring Ayushmann Khurrana with debutant Jitendra Kumar. The song is a party track. It features Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in eighties-style glittering disco costumes. Bappi Lahiri too makes an appearance.
Speaking of the original version, the song belonged to the Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh starrer "Saaheb", which released in 1985. The peppy number was a massive hit upon release. Bappi da was the composer and singer of the song. "The original song came out when I was a kid and I remember dancing on it since I was a kid. Dancing on such a big song in my first film was a dream come true moment for me and I hope people enjoy it as much as I did. It was so sweet of Anil Sir that he liked our song and even tweeted about it. I have also been a huge of Bappi Da and it was a dream come true moment for me to share the stage with him," said Jitendra.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", a gay rom-com, is scheduled to release on February 21.
