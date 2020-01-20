Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana announces the film's trailer will be out today

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a new poster and announces his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer to be out today at 1:33 PM.

After treating his fans with a bunch of unconventional films, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to return with yet another interesting plot in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which happens to be the sequel of his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The first installment dealt with erectile dysfunction and now the sequel throws light upon homosexual relationships where Ayushmann plays a gay protagonist, Kartik. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and others in pivotal roles and Bhumi Pednekar as a guest appearance.

The first look poster of the Ayushmann Khurrana shows the actor running with a bunch of brides and grooms chasing him and recently, the actor has shared another poster that shows him with his gay partner while his family and relatives look flabbergasted. Ayushmann also announced that the trailer of the film is to be out today as he shared the poster on his social media handle. "Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman! Trailer out today at 1.33 pm!#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan", Ayushmann captioned his post.

Directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020 release. It is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film has been shot in Benares and is believed to be a romantic comedy-drama. Much like the first installment, the sequel too aims to highlight an important factor through light-hearted humour.

