Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj decide to go quirky way on social media

After teasing the audience with the amazing fun posters, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had released it's rib-tickling trailer yesterday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, the trailer throws light upon homosexual relationship where Ayushmann plays protagonist, Kartik and Jitendra aka Aman plays Ayushmann's lover in the film. From Ayushmann's fans to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is going gaga over the trailer. The movie also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awasthy in pivotal roles.

After making the audience go crazy over the trailer, the cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan decided to go a quirky way on their social media handles. Ayushmann, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo have changed their names adding a twist on their Twitter handles. Ayushmann changed to Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana, Neena Gupta to Neena 'Zyada' Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Gajraj 'Zyada' Rao and Maanvi to Maanvi 'Zyada' Rao. While celebrities have been changing their names according to their character names in the movie, the cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have added a hilarious twist.

Have a look at their social media handles here:

Directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020 release. It is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film has been shot in Banaras and is a romantic comedy-drama. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second installment of his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Much like the first installment, the second too aims to highlight an important factor through light-hearted humour.

