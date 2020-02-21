Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s same sex love story gets banned in Dubai and UAE?

As Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is looking for a grand release on February 21, it is reported that the movie is reportedly banned in Dubai and Middle East countries.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has given three back to back hits in 2019, is all set to come up with his first release of the year with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie happens to be revolving around the sensitive topic of homosexuality and has already been grabbing the eyeballs for its unique storyline. And while all eyes are on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s big opening, the makers have hit a major road block. According to media reports, Ayushmann’s same sex story has been banned in Dubai and UAE.

The media reports suggested that while Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has become the first Bollywood movie to normalize the same sex relationship, the Hitesh Kewalya directorial has been banned in Middle East countries owing to its homosexual content. Reportedly, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan even offered to chop the much talked about kissing scene between lead pair Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar. However, the offer didn’t seem of any help and was, apparently, rejected and the movie is likely to face a ban in Dubai and UAE for its adult content.

Meanwhile, the Ayushmann starrer has been passed with U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. In fact, the much hyped lip-lock scene too has been approved by the censor board. Delighted by the Censor Board’s decision, Ayushmann had told ET Times, “This is the first attempt of Hindi cinema and the commercial zone that we are making a popcorn entertaining film for the masses. Whoever will watch the film whoever will consume this film will laugh out loud, they will get entertained, and people who are homophobes, I think automatically and organically, that message will seep in them that they will become more receptive towards homosexuals."

Apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Pankhuri Awasthy in key roles. To note, the movie will witness an interesting box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

