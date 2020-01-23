Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana says his parents were proud of him to back the movie

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film based on homosexuality. The movie will release on February 21.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been the poster boy for unconventional movies since his debut movie Vicky Donor. The actor has time and again did movies that have slowly transformed and redefined the typical image of a hero in Bollywood. The actor has again wowed the cinephiles when the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped online recently. The movie focuses on the topic of homosexuality which in India is often swept under the carpet. Both the protagonists, Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar are receiving heaps of praises from the netizens for coming for playing the roles and for taking the dialogue further.

And now, Ayushmann, in an interview with Mid-day revealed that his parents P Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana loved the trailer of the movie. He said, "They saw it on loop and laughed all the way through. They loved it. I was thrilled with their reaction because I realized immediately that the subject and my character have struck a chord with them." He added how it was encouraging to have his family's support for the movie. He said, "I always talk to my parents about the films that I decide to do. They said they were proud of me for backing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which gave a strong message in the most entertaining way. They said it was an important film, especially for parents, because it could give them the right message about raising children."

Check out the trailer right below.

Speaking of the movie, the same is a romantic drama and is the second installment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series. The movie is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film is all set to hit the screens on 21 February 2020.

