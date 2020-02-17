Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer gets a U/A Certificate from the CBFC

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan receives a green signal from the censor board.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and the trailer of the much-anticipated film added fuel to the already raging buzz around the film. Known for his unconventional acting, Ayushmann Khurrana is to play a gay protagonist in the film based on homosexuality while Jitendra Kumar plays his partner. It is not the first Bollywood film that is based on homosexuality but the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer normalises it unlike the other films that mock the same.

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan aim to detach the stigma around the same and recently, they have announced that the film has successfully received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, thus, declaring it as a family entertainer film. Gajraj Rao shared the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, "CBFC ne jeetaya pyaar! Dekhiye #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan seh-parivaar, releasing this friday!" Check out the post:

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020 release. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and others. Bhumi Pednekar plays a guest appearance role in the film. The interesting plot of the Ayushmann starrer was already drawing enough attention and the makers are further keeping the audience hooked with the catchy songs of the film.

