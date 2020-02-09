Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana & team shoots with Bappi Lahiri for Arrey Pyaar Kar Le song

Ayushmann Khurrana shoots with Bappi Lahiri for the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan track Arre Pyaar Kar Le. The song recreates the 80's vibe with coloured lights, disco ball and the man behind the popular track himself.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been in the limelight for all the right reasons. The film stirred up a storm ever since it was announced and the trailer added more fuel to the fire. From Ayushmann Khurrana's nosering to his kissing scene with co-star Jitendra Kumar, the actor has once again managed to extend his fanbase with his commendable performance in yet another unconventional film. It is not the first film based on homosexuality, but Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan normalises it unlike the other films that mock the subject.

It's not just the intriguing plot that makes the film one of the most anticipated ones of the year. While the film is receiving appreciation for Ayushmann Khurrana's acting, the makers have also made sure that the songs of the film don't go unnoticed. Ayushmann left us grooving with the first track of the film, the reprised version of popular Punjabi track Gabru while he struck our heart's chords with the romantic track Mere Liye Tum Kaafu Ho. After giving the fans two chartbusters, the makers of the film have a surprise for the retro lovers. According to a report by Times of India, the next song of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the reprised version of 80's dance number Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re.

Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana and other actors in the film shot the song titled Arrey Pyaar Kar Le with Bappi Lahiri, the man behind the original song himself. A set was created to replicate the 80's vibe with colourful lights, shiny disco ball, dance floor with different coloured lights, background dancers wearing bell-bottom pants and more while Bappi Lahiri's guest appearance stole the cake. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated for February 21, 2020 release. It also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

