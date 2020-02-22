Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Full Movie in HD LEAKED online by Tamilrockers

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship were released. Both films were leaked in Full HD print by Tamilrockers on the day of release.

Friday witnessed a clash between two Nation Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana as their films Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released together. However, the bad news soon followed that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship was leaked online in Full HD print by none other than Tamilrockers. The notorious piracy website targeted Vicky and Ayushmann’s film this week and leaked Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship within hours of its release.

As per a report, both films were among the highly anticipated releases of 2020 and hence, now with Tamilrockers leaking Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot, the box office numbers might also take a hit for both films. It is not the first time that Tamilrockers has struck any Bollywood film. Last week, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan also fell prey to piracy and was leaked in full HD print by the notorious piracy site.

Tamilriockers LEAKS Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Full HD print online

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a gay love story between Kartik and Aman. The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and was released a day back. However, soon Ayushmann’s film fell prey to Tamilrockers who leaked Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s full HD print online. Now, it will be interesting to see if the box office numbers for Ayushmann’s film also take a hit.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Leaked online in Full HD by Tamilrockers

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film released on Friday and was leaked within hours of its release by Tamilrockers. The menacing piracy website leaked Vicky’s film online in Full HD print and now, the box office numbers may also take a hit. Tamilrockers uses proxy servers and hence, are able to escape from monitoring. In the South, filmmakers have been fighting the menacing website for several years. But no improvement has been seen.

