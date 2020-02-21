Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Which film will you watch this weekend? COMMENT

This weekend there are two Bollywood movies that have released. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Weekend is here and so are some new and interesting movies to watch on the big screen. The best thing about Bollywood is that almost every weekend you are introduced and entertained with a new movie. Sometimes one movie and sometimes more than that. There has hardly been any time when a movie is not released on a particular weekend. Last weekend, we witnessed the release of Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The movie got a great opening but failed to keep its expectations for the rest of the days.

This weekend there are two Bollywood movies that have released. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann starrer movie is a comedy-drama film following the romance between two men. It delivers a crucial message on homosexuality with a healthy dose of laughter. Whereas Vicky's movie is a horror-thriller that is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

Both the movies releasing are of different genres, while one is comedy the other is a horror film. Infact both the actors Ayushmann and Vicky have entertained us with some interesting movies like Andhadhun, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, Sanju and much more. The two are known for their versatile acting and amazing scripts. It will be interesting to see this competition as it will be tough for the audience to decide which movie to watch first. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the theaters on 21st February 2020.

Which movie will you be watching with your friends and family this weekend? Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan or Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship? COMMENT BELOW!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More