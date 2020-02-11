Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Chennai Express, 5 Times when Bollywood recreated the train scene from DDLJ

Today, we shall give you the list of those top 5 films which tried to recreate this iconic train scene from DDLJ in their movie and managed to steal our heart away.

and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released on 20 October 1995. The movie directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra had become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and one of the most successful Indian films in history. Fans still go crazy whenever the movie is aired on television. Kajol and Shah Rukh became a hit pair since that movie and till now no one has beaten this romantic jodi. As of 2019, DDLJ is still being shown at the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

When we talk about DDLJ, the first scene that comes to our mind is the train scene where Kajol runs to catch a moving train and Shah Rukh in a heroic manner gives her his hand from the train. This scene is created twice in the movie - One when the two meet and second when Simran's (Kajol) father agrees for her to marry Raj (Shah Rukh) saying the hit dialogue "Jaa Simran Jaa, Jile Apni Zindagi". The expectation of whether she will still make it to the train or not still keeps us at the edge of the seat. This scene has been time and again tried to be replicated in many Bollywood movies. But none of the movies could create an impact like DDLJ but they still tried to win the audience's heart with the scene.

Today, we at Pinkvilla shall give you the list of those top 5 films which tried to recreate this iconic train scene from DDLJ in their movie and managed to steal our heart away.

1. Jab We Met:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The movie was a massive hit and everybody loved Bebo as Geet in the film. Geet is always scared of losing her train but she never does so until she meets Aditya Kashyap (Shahid). Later in a scene, Aditya and Geet run to catch a train that is leaving from the platform and Aditya gets in and gives his hand to help Geet to get in the train creating the iconic scene from DDLJ.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars , , Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the movie, Naina Talwar (Deepika) decides to go on a trip for the very first time with her friend but is not sure and has some doubts before she gets on the train. Bunny (Ranbir) helps her with this decision and by the time he explains her, the train starts moving from the station and he convinces her to get on board. Naina runs towards the moving train and Bunny helps her get in by offering his hand.

3. Chennai Express:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. In the movie, Rahul (SRK) runs and gets on a train and as soon as he gets in a train, he notices Meenalochni (Deepika) runs towards the train and Rahul helps her in his SRK style to get in the train but this time at the start of a love story. This was the second time Shah Rukh skipped the audience's heartbeat by recreating the train scene with Deepika and even DP's second time after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

4. Half Girlfriend:

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars and in lead roles. Arjun had shared the iconic train scene as the first look of Half Girlfriend on his social media account. But they created it with a twist. While we saw in every movie till now, the girl tries to catch the train while the guy helps her to get in, in this movie Shraddha is seen on the train while Arjun is running on the platform after her.

5. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. In the trailer of the movie and songs, we saw a scene where Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) is on the train and his lover Aman Tripathi (Jitendra) is all smiles while running towards the train and Kartik helps him to get in recreating the iconic scene. There is one more scene where Kartik is trying to get on the train and Aman is giving his hand to get his love on the train. The movie has yet not been released and will hit the theaters on 21st February 2020.

Which is your favourite train scene? Tell us in the comments below

