Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan director talks about breaking stereotypes, encounter with LGBT community and more

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's director Hitesh Kewalya recently opened up about a lot of facts related to the movie. Read further for more details.

If there is one movie which has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie has been making headlines owing to its storyline which revolves around homosexuality and same – sex marriage. Recently, the movie’s director Hitesh Kewalya opened up about numerous facts related to the same in one of his interviews. For the unversed, the movie happens to be his directorial debut too.

Hitesh initially opened up about the franchise and said that both the movies have focused on different aspects of male sexuality. He further stated that the idea behind this is to present such topics in an entertaining manner. The director also talked about how people have to realize that these things exist in the society. Hitesh then opened up about what led him to focus on issues faced by homosexual couples. He revealed that his first encounter with the LGBT community was when he was studying in a design school and got to know about their struggles.

Talking about the movie, Hitesh said that they want to break away the stereotypes associated with homosexual people. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is all set to hit the theatre screens on February 21, 2020 also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh in significant roles. Moreover, Bhumi Pednekar will be making a cameo appearance in the movie. The romantic comedy has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai.

