Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Arrey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana announces the track to be out tomorrow

Ayushmann Khurrana announces the track titled Arrey Pyaar Kar Le from his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to be out tomorrow and shares a still from the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been receiving appreciation from all corners for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor plays a gay protagonist in the film. His nose ring, kissing scene with co-star Jitendra Kumar and dialogues as seen in the trailer, everything about the film has become a rage among the youth. Ayushmann has created a genre for himself that includes films way ahead of the conventional boundaries. It is not the only Indian film based on homosexuality, however, it normalises it, unlike the other films that mock the same subject.

From the high on energy track, Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru followed by the romantic number Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, the songs of the film capture every mood right. Recently, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have announced another foot-tapping number titled Arre Pyaar Kar Le to bring the 80's vibe. The song is a reprised version of Bappi Lahiri's popular track Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. As revealed by a report in Times of India, the legendary singer Bappi Lahiri too will be seen making a guest appearance in the song. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a silhouette of himself posing in a silver jacket in front of fancy lights and has announced that the song is to be out tomorrow.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated for February 21, 2020. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and others, Bhumi Pednekar marks a guest appearance.

Credits :Instagram

